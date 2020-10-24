Barcelona will meet their rival Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the 2020-21 season on Saturday from Camp Nou. Both clubs are looking for bounce-back wins after losing in their last time out in La Liga action.

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

When: Saturday, October 24

Time: 9:45 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports EN+ES

La Liga Starting Lineups

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Dest; De Jong, Busquets; Fati, Coutinho, Trincao; Messi

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio

La Liga Odds and Betting Lines

La Liga odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Barcelona (+100) vs. Real Madrid (+270)

