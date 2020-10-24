Who’s Playing

Dallas @ Washington

Current Records: Dallas 2-4; Washington 1-5

What to Know

The Washington Football Team are 1-7 against the Dallas Cowboys since September of 2016, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Washington and Dallas will face off in an NFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. Washington is limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.

This past Sunday, Washington and the New York Giants were almost perfectly matched up, but Washington suffered an agonizing 20-19 defeat. No one had a standout game offensively for Washington, but they got scores from WR Cam Sims and TE Logan Thomas. QB Kyle Allen ended up with a passer rating of 140.80.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have to be hurting after a devastating 38-10 loss at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals this past Monday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and Dallas was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. One thing holding Dallas back was the mediocre play of QB Andy Dalton, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.93 yards per passing attempt.

The losses put Washington at 1-5 and Dallas at 2-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest yards per game in the league, having accrued only 301.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Washington, the Cowboys rank first in the NFL when it comes to yards per game, with 509.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field — Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field — Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick ’em.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dallas have won eight out of their last ten games against Washington.