Nitish Rana: The stylish left-handed batsman from Knight Riders put on display an emotional celebration after completing his half-century.

During the 42nd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana scored his 10th IPL half-century to put his team in a strong position.

Promoted to open the batting alongside Shubman Gill (9) despite his below par form this season, Rana made the most of his opportunity as he rescued KKR’s innings in a tough situation.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer’s decision to win the toss and field first was justified by his bowlers as they restricted the opposition to 42/3 in the eighth over.

It was at this point in time that Rana and all-rounder Sunil Narine stitched a game-changing 115-run stand for the fourth wicket. Taking the attack on a strong Capitals’ bowling attack, Rana and Narine forced Iyer to frequently change his tactics which didn’t end up working in his favour.

Why did Nitish Rana celebrate with Surinder-named jersey in KKR vs DC match?

It was on the last delivery of the 13th over that Rana hit a boundary off Delhi pacer Anrich Nortje to complete his second half-century of this season. What followed was an emotional celebration from Rana which was dedicated to his late father-in-law.

Rana pulled off a KKR jersey which had the name “Surinder” embedded on it. It is worth mentioning that Rana’s father-in-law Surinder Marwah passed away due to cancer yesterday. The same was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of IPL via a tweet.

Sent in to open the innings, @NitishRana_27 responds with a fine 5️⃣0️⃣ and dedicates it to his father in law, who passed away yesterday.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/1LUINkpqpe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020

While Narine was dismissed by DC pacer Kagiso Rabada in the 17th over after scoring an exceptional 64 (32) at a strike rate of 200, Rana carried on till the last over to score 81 (53) with the help of 13 fours and a six. The pair played an instrumental role in Knight Riders scoring 194/6 in 20 overs.

Twitter reactions on Rana and Narine’s innings vs Delhi Capitals:

Thoughts with Nitish Rana…not easy putting aside a personal loss and make a game-changing contribution in a new role. Well done, buddy. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 24, 2020

That’s a solid middle over onslaught from KKR … Been told, Nitish Rana’s gesture was a tribute to his father in law who passed away yesterday after a battle with cancer. Keeping emotional turmoil aside to deliver in a big match. Hope it turns around a corner .. #KKRvDC — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 24, 2020

