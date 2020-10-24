The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee is 5-0 overall and 3-0 at home, while the Steelers are 5-0 overall and 1-0 on the road. The Titans and Steelers are the last two undefeated teams remaining in the AFC.

Tennessee is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Titans vs. Steelers odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 50.5.

Titans vs. Steelers spread: Titans -1.5

Titans vs. Steelers over-under: 50.5 points

Titans vs. Steelers money line: Tennessee -125, Pittsburgh +105

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee delivered a thrilling 42-36 overtime win over the Houston Texans in Week 6. Running back Derrick Henry rushed for two TDs and 212 yards on 22 carries. His highlights included a 94-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and a five-yard TD on a direct snap to win the game in overtime. The Titans registered a franchise-record 601 yards of total offense. They also became the first team in league history to have a passer throw for more than 350 yards (Ryan Tannehill posted a season-high 364 yards passing) and a player rush for 200 yards in the same game.

Henry had a career-high 264 scrimmage yards and became the first player in NFL history with 200-plus rushing yards in a game in three consecutive seasons. He leads the NFL with 588 rushing yards and is tied for second with six rushing TDs this season. Tannehill threw four TD passes and is shooting for his third game in a row with three-plus TD passes. A.J. Brown had two TD catches last week. Malcolm Butler had eight tackles in Week 6. He has seven passes defensed in his past four games.

Why the Steelers can cover

In an AFC North showdown, the Steelers made easy work of the Cleveland Browns and rolled to a 38-7 victory. James Conner rushed 101 yards and a TD on 20 carries. It was his third game with 100-plus rushing yards and a rushing TD this season, the most in the NFL. Conner has scored in four consecutive games. The Titans are coming into this matchup with the fourth most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 166 on average.

Chase Claypool had four catches for a team-high 74 yards and rushed for a TD last week. He leads all rookies with six TDs (four receiving, two rushing), tied for the most by a wide receiver in his first five career games since 1970. Pittsburgh leads the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,095) and rushing yards allowed (331). The Steelers lead the AFC in total defense (285.2 yards per game) and sacks (24), and are second in points per game allowed (18.8) and interceptions (eight).

