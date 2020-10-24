RR vs MI Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 45th match of IPL 2020.

The 45h match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

Rajasthan, who have lost seven out of their 11 matches so far, are all but out of contention to qualify for the playoffs. Contrary to their opposition’s seventh position on the points table, Mumbai are at the top of the table with seven victories in 10 matches till now.

If Indians become successful in continuing their winning streak, eight wins will all but guarantee them a place in the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if regular captain Rohit Sharma takes the field at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium after missing the last match against Chennai Super Kings.

RR vs MI Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 24

Matches won by RR: 11

Matches won by MI: 12

Matched played in India: 21 (RR 10, MI 11)

Matches played in UAE: 1 (RR 0, MI 1)

RR average score against MI: 158

MI average score against RR: 162

Most runs for RR: 431 (Sanju Samson)

Most runs for MI: 357 (Rohit Sharma)

Most wickets for RR: 10 (Jofra Archer)

Most wickets for MI: 15 (Kieron Pollard)

Most catches for RR: 12 (Sanju Samson)

Most catches for MI: 9 (Kieron Pollard)

The last time when Royals and Indians locked horns against each other was nearly three weeks ago at the same venue. After Sharma won the toss and chose to field, Mumbai posted a brilliant 193/4 in 20 overs on the back of Suryakumar Yadav’s eighth IPL half-century.

A power packed 7️⃣0️⃣ against MI last time. 💥 How many runs from the boss tomorrow❓ #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/ZhqbgkhzTI — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 24, 2020

Despite wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler scoring 70 (44) with the help of four fours and five sixes, Rajasthan were bundled out for 136 in 18.1 overs. While Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of Mumbai’s bowlers with figures of 4-0-20-4, the likes of James Pattinson and Trent Boult picked a couple of wickets each.