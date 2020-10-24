RR vs MI Fantasy Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians – 25 October 2020 (Abu Dhabi). The Royals are virtually out of the tournament whereas Mumbai Indians would like to make progress towards the top-2 places in the table.

Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rajasthan Royals are virtually out of the tournament and they should blame themselves for coming into this situation. The batting-order is unstable even after 11 games of the tournament whereas the captaincy of Steve Smith is also under scrutiny. This side had all the assets to be successful this season but they just couldn’t handle the pressure and the decision making has been awful as well. The Royals would want to end their tournament on a high.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have almost qualified for the playoffs and a victory in this game will complete the formality as well. They registered a brilliant victory by ten wickets in the last game and this made their net run-rate superior to all the other teams. The injury of Rohit Sharma is a blow to the side and they would want him to recover well before the playoffs.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi is 157.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 14; Batting 1st Won: 7; Batting 2nd Won: 7

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Rajasthan Royals – Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput.

Mumbai Indians – Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Sourabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, and Sanju Samson.

Mumbai Indians – Quinton de Kock, and Kieron Pollard.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Rajasthan Royals – Jofra Archer

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult.

RR vs MI Team Wicket-Keeper

Quinton de Kock (Price 10), Ishan Kishan (Price 8.5), and Jos Buttler (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Kock is in wonderful form and has scored three half-centuries in the last five games. He is now in the list of top-5 highest run-getters with 368 runs under his belt whereas Ishan will open again in the absence of Rohit Sharma and he proved his quality in the last game. Buttler, on the other hand, is struggling to find his rhythm at the moment but he is a world-class player. All three of them are exciting T20 players.

RR vs MI Team Batsmen

Steve Smith (Price 9) and Robin Uthappa (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from the Rajasthan Royals. Smith has shown some glimpses of his form this season but just could not hang on whereas Robin is looking really positive as an opener. It is mandatory to pick three batsmen in the side and both of them will be good picks.

Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Mumbai Indians. Surya has been a consistent player of the side and has played some really good knocks under pressure this season. He is an asset at the number 3 position and is a really good player.

RR vs MI Team All-Rounders

Ben Stokes (Price 9) will be our all-rounder from the Rajasthan Royals. Stokes is struggling at the moment but he is still an important asset as he will open the innings for his side whereas he is now bowling his quota of overs as well.

[You can also pick Rahul Tewatia instead of Ben Stokes]

RR vs MI Team Bowlers

Jofra Archer (Price 9.5) will be our bowler from the Rajasthan Royals. Archer has been spitting fire at the moment and it is almost impossible to face him in the powerplay overs. He has picked 15 wickets in the tournament and is bowling at a pace of over 150 km/h.

Jasprit Bumrah (Price 9), Trent Boult (Price 9), and Rahul Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Bumrah has been terrific in the tournament and has picked 17 wickets whereas Boult has been bowling brilliantly in the powerplays and has picked 15 wickets. Chahar, on the other hand, is the leader of the spin bowling pack and has picked 13 wickets. All three of them are lethal wicket-takers and are in the list of top-10 highest wicket-takers of the tournament.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Jofra Archer and Quinton de Kock

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah

