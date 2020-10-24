RCB vs CSK Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 44th match of IPL 2020.

The 44th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai tomorrow.

In the 10 matches that Bangalore have played this season, they have won seven and lost three to be at the third position on the points table. On the other hand, Chennai are down and out with just three victories in 11 matches so far.

While Royal Challengers will be playing to further strengthen their position on the points table, Super Kings will have eyes on the next season as their fans can expect the franchise to give opportunities to rookie players.

A solitary positive for CSK going into this match is their past formidable record against RCB in the IPL.

RCB vs CSK Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 26

Matches won by RCB: 9

Matches won by CSK: 16

Matched played in India: 21 (RCB 6, CSK 14)

Matches played in UAE: 1 (RCB 1, CSK 0)

RCB average score against CSK: 146

CSK average score against RCB: 153

Most runs for RCB: 851 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for CSK: 716 (MS Dhoni)

Most wickets for RCB: 11 (Yuzvendra Chahal)

Most wickets for CSK: 12 (Ravindra Jadeja)

Most catches for RCB: 10 (Virat Kohli)

Most catches for CSK: 14 (MS Dhoni)

The last time Royal Challengers and Super Kings locked horns against each other was two weeks ago at the same venue. Winning the toss and electing to bat, RCB captain Virat Kohli led from the front to score an outstanding 90* (52) which included four fours and four sixes.

Chasing a 170-run target, Royal Challengers’ bowlers in Chris Morris and Washington Sundar bowled exceedingly well to restrict Super Kings to 132/8 to register a 37-run victory.