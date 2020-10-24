Getty Images



The Rays on Friday night fell to the Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series by a score of 6-2 and now trail 2-1 in the series. Providing momentary uplift for Tampa Bay in the ninth inning, however, was postseason phenom Randy Arozarena, who went yard off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

It was Arozarena’s eighth homer of the 2020 postseason, and that ties Nelson Cruz (2011), Carlos Beltran (2004), and Barry Bonds (2002) for the record. Arozarena reaches the mark in 17 games, and Bonds and Cruz each played in 17 postseason games in their record-setting campaigns. Beltran, however, needed just 12 postseason games in 2004 to get to eight home runs.

But wait: That’s not all! Arozarena’s Game 3 home run was also his 23rd hit of the 2020 postseason, and that sets the record for most hits in a single postseason by a rookie. Coming into Game 3, Arozarena was tied with Derek Jeter in 1996 with 22 hits in a single postseason. Jeter played in 15 games that postseason.

On top of all that, Arozarena now has 52 total bases, which is a new record for a single postseason, and he’ll have at least two more games to add to all these historic tallies.

In related matters, Arozarena is now batting .354/.425/.800 during the 2020 playoffs, and given how inconsistent the remainder of the Rays’ offense has been in October it’s no exaggeration to say they likely would’ve already been eliminated without his contributions. Not bad for a rookie, eh?