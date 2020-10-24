Who’s Playing

Tampa Bay @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Tampa Bay 4-2; Las Vegas 3-2

What to Know

This Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.4 points per matchup. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Two weeks ago, Las Vegas’ offense rose to the challenge against a Kansas City defense that boasted an average of only 17.5 points allowed. They walked away with a 40-32 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders’ success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but QB Derek Carr led the charge as he passed for three TDs and 347 yards on 31 attempts. Carr’s 72-yard touchdown toss down the right side of the field to WR Henry Ruggs III in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay took their contest against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday by a conclusive 38-10 score. That looming 28-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Buccaneers yet this year. Tampa Bay’s RB Ronald Jones was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for two TDs and 113 yards on 23 carries.

Tampa Bay’s defense was a presence as well, holding Green Bay to a paltry 201 yards. The defense got past Green Bay’s offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a loss of 53 yards. It was a group effort with three picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

The Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 4. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Las Vegas to 3-2 and the Buccaneers to 4-2. Las Vegas has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 30.20 points per game. We’ll see if Tampa Bay can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 4-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Las Vegas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.