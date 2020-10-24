PS-W vs BH-W Fantasy Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women – 25 October 2020 (Sydney)

Perth Scorchers Women will take Brisbane Heat Women on in the League Match of The Women’s Big Bash League 2020 which will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. This is the first major Women’s league after the Covid-19 outbreak and some world-class players will be on display.

The defending champions Brisbane Heat would like to make a winning start to their campaign and they certainly have the quality to do it whereas the Perth Scorchers lost in the semi-finals last year but they have signed some really good players this season. This game can be a really close one.

Pitch Report – The pitches are expected to be batting friendly with some help for the spinners as well.

Last 5 Games Record: Bat 1st Won: 2, Bat 2nd Won: 3. Average 1st innings score: 153.

Match Details :

Time:- 4:50 AM, Live on Sony Six/HD

Probable XI for both sides:-

Perth Scorchers Women – Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney, Amy Jones (wk), Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, Samantha Betts.

Brisbane Heat Women – Maddy Green, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Georgia Redmayne (wk), Amelia Kerr, Nadine de Klerk, Laura Harris, Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Hancock, Mikayla Hinkley, Georgia Prestwidge

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

B Mooney, S Devine, D Kimmince, J Jonassen, and M Green.

PS-W vs BH-W Team Wicket-Keeper

A Jones (Price 9.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Jones was brilliant in the last season of WBBL and scored 391 runs at an average of 32.58. She is a wonderful and consistent player.

PS-W vs BH-W Team Batsmen

B Mooney (Price 10.5) will be our batter from Perth Scorchers Women. Mooney is an outstanding player and was the 2nd highest run-scorer of the last season. She scored 743 runs at an average of 74.3 last season and just cannot be dropped.

L Harris (Price 8.5), M Green (Price 9), and M Hinkley (Price 8) will be our batters from Brisbane Heat Women. Harris is an outstanding hitter of the ball and scored at an S/R of 157 last season whereas Green is a Kiwi international and is a really good player at the top-order. Hinkley, on the other hand, is picked to manage credits in the game.

PS-W vs BH-W Team All-Rounders

J Jonassen (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the Brisbane Heat Women. Jonassen is an incredible T20 bowler and was the 2nd highest wicket-taker of last season with 22 wickets under her belt. She just cannot be dropped.

S Devine (Price 11) and N Bolton (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from the Perth Scorchers Women. Devine is the prime captaincy option of this game as she was the highest run-scorer of the last season with 769 runs under her belt at an average of 76.9. She also picked 19 wickets in her bowling and is an un-droppable option whereas Bolton is a decent player and can play in the top-order as well. She scored 180 runs last season and picked 6 wickets in her bowling as well.

PS-W vs BH-W Team Bowlers

J Barsby (Price 8) will be our bowler from the Perth Scorchers Women. Barsby is a decent enough bowler and picked 5 wickets in 12 games last season. She is majorly picked to manage credits in the game.

N Hancock (Price 8) and D Kimmince (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Brisbane Heat Women. Kimmince is a really good International level bowler and picked 17 wickets last season with the ball whereas Hancock is also a good medium-pace bowler and is a wicket-taker.

Match Prediction: Perth Scorchers Women will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Sophie Devine and Jess Jonassen

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Beth Mooney and Delissa Kimmince

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.