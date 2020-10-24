Who’s Playing

San Francisco @ New England

Current Records: San Francisco 3-3; New England 2-3

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the San Francisco 49ers will be on the road. They will take on the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The 49ers should still be riding high after a win, while New England will be looking to right the ship.

San Francisco picked up a 24-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 268 yards on 33 attempts. Garoppolo ended up with a passer rating of 167.90.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Patriots this past Sunday, but luck did not. They were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the “L” against the Denver Broncos 18-12. New England’s only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Cam Newton.

San Francisco’s win brought them up to 3-3 while New England’s defeat pulled them down to 2-3. The 49ers are 1-1 after wins this year, and New England is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Odds

The Patriots are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New England won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.