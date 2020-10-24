UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the octagon on Saturday for his first fight in 13 months as he tries to unify the lightweight belts against interim champ Justin Gaethje on Fight Island.

Nurmagomedov is 28-0 for his career and 12-0 in UFC, and is a considerable favorite on Saturday against Gaethje. The main card also includes a massive middleweight matchup between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier, and a heavyweight bout between Alexander Volkov and Walt Harris.

Saturday’s event on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi has a special early start time, and to watch the main events, you’ll need to buy the pay-per-view on ESPN+. You can sign up for an ESPN+ subscription and buy the PPV here. ESPN is offering a year-long subscription to ESPN+ along with UFC 254 for 84.98.

All betting information via BetMGM.

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV):

UFC Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) (-334) vs. Justin Gaethje (+250)

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (+100) vs. Jared Cannonier (-121)

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov (-189) vs. Walt Harris (+155)

Middleweight: Jacob Malkoun (+200) vs. Phillip Hawes (-250)

Women’s Flyweight: Lauren Murphy (-239) vs. Liliya Shakirova (+190)

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev (-313) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+250)

Prelim card: (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2 and ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Stefan Struve (-106) vs. Tai Tuivasa (-115)

140 lb. catchweight: Nathaniel Wood (-182) vs. Casey Kenney (+150)

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira (+100) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (-121)

Light Heavyweight: Da-Un Jung (-358) vs. Sam Alvey (+275)

