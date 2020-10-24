Antonio Brown News: News broke that Antonio Brown was reportedly on his way to Tampa Bay. It appears that Brown and the Bucs have now worked out a one year deal.

Update: Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers have reached agreement on a one-year deal, per sources. Language still has to be finalized, COVID protocols passed, but Brown is likely to make his Bucs’ debut in Week 9 against the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

Earlier this week, it seemed like Brown was all but set to go to Seattle. However, Brady has been pushing for Tampa Bay to sign Brown for a while. In fact, even in New England Brady was reportedly the biggest endorser of Antonio Brown’s signing.

Antonio Brown Going To Tampa Bay And Contract Details

It appears that the Buccaneers quickly became the favorite to sign Brown. Both sides really wanted to get the deal done, even though the Seattle Seahawks were still in the conversation.

Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers are working towards an agreement, per source. Both sides want to get it done. There are steps to be taken on this visit, and Seattle still is in the mix, but the Buccaneers have emerged as the favorites. https://t.co/iEu6DGjYFB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

This is definitely a huge plus for the Buccaneers on the offensive side. Their team is already loaded with star-power across the line up. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are always threats to break open a defensive with their vertical speed.

Additionally, Ronald Jones is currently fifth in the NFL in rushing yards at 472, and it looks like Gronkowski is quickly finding a rhythm and going back to being the player we used to know him as.

Rob Gronkowski gets his first TD as a Buccaneer. Just like old times for Brady and Gronk.pic.twitter.com/hY2VyAVa22 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 18, 2020

Brown creates a nightmare scenario for opposing defenses by joining Tampa Bay. Consider that Brown was one of the best wide receivers during his prime and would routinely torch NFL defensive backs. Further, him and Brady had already developed chemistry in their short time together last year.

In fact, we know that Brady pushed hard for Antonio Brown, so clearly there’s something he sees. Details about his contract remains to be seen, although it appears to be filled with interest.

Moreover, the contract is for one year and Brown still needs to clear his COVID-19 protocol, but he appears likely to suit up for the Bucs game against the Saints in week 9.

What Would Brown Do For the Buccaneers?

Tampa Bay is currently the third seed sitting at 4-2. They lead the NFC South, and beat the Packers convincingly last week. The Packers were perhaps one of the best teams in the NFL coming into the Buccaneers game, but they were flat out humiliated.

The Buccaneers defense looked dominant and carried Tampa Bay to a massive victory. The Buccaneers are a real threat, and adding Brown would only solidify that.

Additionally, the Bucs recently lost to the Bears who have one of the best defenses in the league, and so Brady gaining another weapon it would eliminate some of the problems he faced when going against a strong defensive unit.

Tom Brady’s weapons last year: Nkeal Harry

Phillip Dorsett

Ryan Izzo

Julian Edelman

Mohammed Sanu

Jakobi Meyers This year: Antonio Brown

Chris Godwin

Mike Evans

Rob Gronkowski

Ronald Jones

Leonard Fournette

Lesean McCoy

Cameron Brate — SAVAGE BOSTON🍀 (@SavageBoston) October 23, 2020

Additionally, Brown’s presence also helps fill the void left by O.J. Howard’s season ending injury.

Why would the #Bucs need Antonio Brown now? Their top 3 weapons are banged up. Tom Brady has vouched for him, and AB and Bruce Arians will speak when he arrives. He’ll clear his COVID protocol mid week and be eligible to play in Week 9. https://t.co/H0MaSnqaRQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2020

Watch out NFL, you have officially been put on notice.

