The Cowboys are tied for the NFC East lead at 2-4 and are coming off a 38-10 blowout loss to the Cardinals. Nevertheless, their game against Washington is a pick’em in the latest Week 7 NFL odds from William Hill. The Cowboys are 0-6 against the spread this season, but will this be the week they beat one of the tightest NFL spreads we’ll see all season? Meanwhile, the NFC West is arguably the best division in football, with all four teams at .500 or better. The undefeated Seahawks are three-point road favorites against the 4-2 Cardinals in the Week 7 NFL Vegas odds.

Top NFL predictions for Week 7

One of the top Week 7 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Saints (-7) cover at home against the Panthers. Carolina had its three-game winning streak snapped in Week 6 as it lost 23-16 to the Bears. The Panthers (+1.5) failed to cover in that game for the first time since Week 2.

New Orleans has won two straight against Carolina, including a 42-10 victory last December in which the Saints (+18.5) covered a large spread with room to spare. SportsLine’s model is calling for Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray to combine for almost 150 yards on the ground as the Saints cover in well over 50 percent of simulations. The over (50) also clears almost 70 percent of the time.

Another one of the top Week 7 NFL predictions from the model: New England covers as a 2.5-point home favorite against San Francisco. The Patriots are coming off a disappointing 18-12 loss to the Broncos last week as seven-point favorites, while the 49ers notched a 24-16 upset win over the Rams.

New England still ranks second in the NFL in rushing and should look to establish the run early against a 49ers front seven that is still reeling from the losses of Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas. Meanwhile, a New England defense that leads the NFL with 10 forced turnovers will try to put Jimmy Garoppolo in uncomfortable situations.

The model predicts that Garoppolo will throw more interceptions than touchdowns and that the Patriots will rush for nearly 150 yards in Sunday’s late kickoff. That’s a major reason why the Patriots cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, with the over (44.5) also hitting more than 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 7 NFL picks

NFL odds, matchups for Week 7

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (+3, 50.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington (PK, 45)

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons (-2.5, 55)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-7, 50)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (+10.5, 46)

Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans (+3.5, 57)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans (-1.5, 50.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+3, 55)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angles Chargers (-7.5, 49)

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots (-2.5, 44.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (+7.5, 44.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders (+4, 52)

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (-6, 45)