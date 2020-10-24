NAJ XI vs MAH-XI Final Fantasy Prediction : Najmul XI vs Mahmudullah XI – 25 October 2020 (Dhaka)

Mahmudullah XI will take on Najmul XI in the Final game of Bangladesh ODD Cup 2020 which will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. This is an exhibition tournament between three teams where all the major players of Bangladesh cricket are participating and this marks the return of cricket in Bangladesh after the COVID-19 crisis.

Both teams played some really good cricket in the tournament and have some brilliant bowlers in their ranks. This is going to be a cracking game to watch out for.

Pitch Report – The pitch is looking really difficult to bat on and the pace bowlers are getting a lot of help.

Match Details :

Time:- 1.00 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Najmul XI – Parvez Hossain Emon, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hussain.

Mahmudullah XI – Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Raqibul Hasan, Abu Hider, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain.

NOTE:- All the stats mentioned are of List-A games.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, and Al-Amin Hossain.

NAJ XI vs MAH-XI Team Wicket-Keeper

Mushfiqur Rahim (Price 10.5) will be our wicket-keeper. Rahim has been absolutely top-notch in the tournament and has scored 206 runs in the tournament which includes a century. He is a clear pick in this category.

NAJ XI vs MAH-XI Team Batsmen

Imrul Kayes (Price 8.5) and Sabbir Rahman (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Mahmudullah XI. Kayes is a really good player and played a brilliant knock of 49 runs in the last game whereas Sabbir is a good player to complete the mandatory three batsmen quota of this game.

Towhid Hridoy (Price 8.5) will be our batsmen from Najmul XI. Hridoy is one of the most promising talents of Bangladesh and has been batting really well. He has played some valuable knocks already for the side.

NAJ XI vs MAH-XI Team All-Rounders

Afif Hossain (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounders from Najmul XI. Afif has been batting really well and has scored 138 runs in the last couple of innings. He has been batting really well on these bowling tracks.

Mahmudullah (Price 10.5) will be our all-rounder from Mahmudullah XI. He is in decent form and has scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament whereas Mahmudullah is a really good bowler as well.

NAJ XI vs MAH-XI Team Bowlers

Rubel Hossain (Price 9.5) and Ebadot Hossain (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from Mahmudullah XI. Rubel has been on fire and has picked ten wickets in the tournament whereas Ebadot has picked seven wickets in the tournament. Both of them are genuine wicket-takers and are obvious picks.

Al-Amin Hossain (Price 8.5), Taskin Ahmed (Price 9), and Rishad Hossain (Price 8) will be our bowlers from Najmul XI. Both of them are bowling really well and have picked seven wickets each in the tournament. Rishad, on the other hand, has picked four wickets in the tournament. They are just completely dominating the batsmen on this bowling-friendly track.

Match Prediction: Najmul XI will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Mushfiqur Rahim and Rubel Hossain

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Al-Amin Hossain and Taskin Ahmed

