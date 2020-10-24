MUN Vs CHE Fantasy Team Prediction, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Crucial encounter for two sides still struggling to justify their stature in the opening instalments of the new season

Chelsea were always going to need time to click as a unit and move in unison after a barrage of new signings but the bygone results can’t be disguised under this narrative. The same defensive aberrations as the 2019-20 have clung onto the side’s back, issues which inexplicably Lampard has completely failed to address.

The botched brand of defending once again sold the club down a river the last time it stepped out in the league. Despite being in complete control of their contest against Southampton as they headed with halftime with a 2-0 lead to their name, the club fell apart in the second period to end up a dreary 3-3 draw.

While the side did manage to address its defensive plights against Sevilla in the Champions League as it pulled off a 0-0 draw, the club was hardly impressive in that contest. Fortuitus to keep Sevilla at bay in the first half, Chelsea will be well aware that they can only push their luck for so long.

Probable Winner

After being routed by Tottenham, Manchester United have managed to come back with a statement of intent. With a 4-1 win against Newcastle United and a 2-1 triumph against PSG, the club has managed to put behind to some extent its howler of a 6-1 defeat.

Inconsistency has been a major cause of concern for these sides this season and that will be on show in this tie as well. Either will offer the opposition ample opportunities to score with us envisioning Chelsea’s better brand of attack giving the side a closely fought one goal win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Martial’s red card against Tottenham means he’ll miss out on another encounter.

Chelsea continue to be without Billy who is once again injured for the side.

Manchester United

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Manchester United Vs Chelsea

Date And Time: 24th October, Saturday- 10:00pm IST

Venue: Olympic Stadium, London

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Manchester United

Bruno: 3 Goals, 2 Assists

Chelsea

Jorginho: 3 Goals, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

Newcastle United Vs Manchester United: 1-4

Chelsea Vs Southampton: 3-3

MUN Vs CHE Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Having grown sick and tired of Kepa and his comical brand of goal-keeping, Chelsea moved for Eduard Mendy. And he’s had a telling impact at the club, registering cleansheets in both of his appearances to see him be our shot stopper for the contest.

Defenders

Ben Chilwell has fit in extremely nicely at Chelsea. Although these are still the early exchanges of his life at the club, he has two assists in two encounters to see the fullback become a must have pick for us.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka scored for the first time for Manchester United against Newcastle United to see us rope in the rightback for this one. Paired up with him is new signing Alex Telles who made a solid debut for the club against PSG.

Midfielders

He missed a penalty for his side the last time around but Bruno Fernandes made up for it with two goals and an assist in his last two outings for the club. Chelsea on the other hand will see us indulge in the pick of a quartet from the club, one which begins with Jorginho who added to his three goals this season with an assist against Southampton.

N’Golo Kante has been solid as ever for Chelsea in the CDM role, a player who has devoured anything transpired his way to leave side’s in a quandary. Cristian Pulisic will complete the trio from the club, a player who made massive headway in the Premier League last season with a hoard of goals and assists.

Kai Havertz scored against Southampton to add it to his two assists to see him wrap up the set of picks from the side.

Strikers

Not only did Timo Werner break his scoreless rut the last time around but importantly he scored two ravishing goals to epitomise why he’s held in such high stature. Marcus Rashford has now scored in two encounters on the bounce to see him complete our set of picks for the affair.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His two strikes the last time around see us Timo our captain while Bruno is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Mendy, Ben, Alex, Aaron, Pulisic, Kai, Kante, Jorginho, Bruno, Rashford, Timo

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.