Hakeem Olajuwon believes Michael Jordan is a far more superior athlete than LeBron James and believes Jordan is the GOAT.

The never-ending GOAT debate seems to be really living up to the phrase, ‘never-ending’. As each day goes by, someone different decides to put in their 2 cents on who they believe is the GOAT.

Everyone ranging from NBA Twitter junkies to the top tier ESPN analysts(who get paid millions), cannot get enough of this discussion on who the greatest NBA player of all time is: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?

Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon has an interesting and very one sided take on all of this.

Hakeem Olajuwon says Michael Jordan is the undisputed GOAT

In recent interview with CNBC, Hakeem Olajuwon sat down to discuss all things NBA but what caught the viewers’ eyes was his take on who he believed the greatest NBA player of all time was.

The 2x Champion said, “When people start comparing LeBron to Jordan, then that’s not a fair comparison. Jordan was a far more superior player in a very tough league, and he was very creative.”

Hakeem then continued on by saying, “That’s not taking anything away from LeBron because he is a great player, but it is not a fair comparison because Jordan is a far superior player.”

Olajuwon remained firm in his belief that Michael Jordan was the GOAT.

Is Hakeem Olajuwon right?

‘The Dream’ knows firsthand, how good Michael Jordan was they played in the same exact era. They were both in same draft class of ’84 where Hakeem was taken 1st overall and Jordan, 3rd overall.

Hakeem also has a fair understanding of how LeBron James plays as James did seek the NBA legend’s help during his early years in Miami to help with his low post offense.

With that being said, it still isn’t enough to have a definitive answer to the question, who is the GOAT.