MAL Vs TNF Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: every win for Tenerife sees them continue to breathe down Real Madrid’s necks.

Tenerife are just refusing to leave Real Madrid alone in the ACB La Liga 2020-21 at the moment. Persistently snapping at their heels, Tenerife sit on level points as Real Madrid with the barest of margins coming into play to give Real Madrid the much revered top spot.

Winning all five of their opening set of fixtures, Tenerife make a foray into today’s encounter with a 86-82 win over Tenerife. Albeit far from their most convincing performance, the side will be massively pleased with the determination and resillinace it showed in that contest with the side just refusing to concede defeat.

It was the stuff of champions, a gritty and gusty display which showed that Tenerife are going to be firm challengers for the glistening trophy this season. It’s a side which makes for daunting viewing at the moment, a team which will be eyeing a 6th successive win when it takes on Malaga today.

MAL Vs TNF Fantasy Probable Winner

After a shaky start to the seasons, Malaga have pulled their socks up to flare up their season. With two wins on the bounce, the side is on the ascendancy, a team slowly climbing in the points tally.

Their resurrection will be halted today though with Tenerife just way too complete and clinical an opposition.

Probable Playing 5

Malaga

Abromaitis, Nzosa, Diaz, Alonso, Mekel

Tenerife

Doornekamp, Salin, Guerra, Borgis, Lopez

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Malaga Vs Tenerife

Date And Time: 25th October, Sunday: 5:00pm

Venue: Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena, Malaga

Best Shooter

Malaga

Tenerife

Best Defender

Malaga

Tenerife

Bygone Encounter

Gran Canaria Vs Malaga: 80-84

Tenerife Vs Joventut: 86-82

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

The focal point of his side’s attack, Bruno Fitipaldo will become the first name to be ingrained in our side for the day. The point guard is doing everything in attack for Tenerife at the moment, a player who is not only shooting from the deep but laying up assists for his counterparts as well.

At a measly 7 credits, Malaga’s Alberto Diaz made for an instant pick for this tie. He went for a well rounded 9 points, 7 assists and 3 rebounds, a wholesome performance which has seen him become a regular part of his side’s shooting arounds.

Shooting Guard

Linking up with him is Dario Brizuela who burst onto the stage for 16 points in the same scrimmage with his precision making for alluring viewing.

Small Forward

Francis Alonso becomes the third player on the spin to be ingrained in our setup from Malaga. He’s a player who has a real presence inside the paint, a skill set alluded to with his 8 points and 4 rebounds the last time around.

Power Forward

One of the most dependable and flawless names in Malaga’s contingent, Tim Abromaitis has the ability to make life extremely cumbersome for Tenerife today. He’s someone well adept at dropping his floating jump shots with his crossovers and handles leaving the opposition in a tizzy.

Tenerife finally find representation in our setup once again with us indulging in the services of Aaron Doornekamp who ended up with 9 points against Joventut. Joining up is Tyler Cavanaugh who helped himself to 8 points and more importantly, 5 attacking rebounds.

Centre

Wrapping up our set of picks from the club is centre Giorgi Shermadini after he exploded with 16 points, a performance which saw him end up as the leading scorer for his side on the day.

Star Player

A behemoth 23 points for Dario the last time around see us make him our star player with Giorgi being our pro player.

Fantasy Team

Diaz, Fitipaldo, Brizuela, Alonso, Abromaitis, Aaroon, Tyler, Giorgi

