LIV Vs SHF Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Liverpool scour for solace on the field as the club’s looks to stabilise a jittery period for itself.

For the first time in a long time, Liverpool looked jittery and there for the taking when they went at loggerheads against Everton in their hotly contested and feisty rivalry. Everton matched their rivals toe to toe on the day, a contest which at the end of the day fairly ended at 2-2.

However, it wasn’t the draw which Liverpool bemoaned at the end of the day. A horrendous Pickford challenge left Liverpool’s defensive mainstay, Virgil out for the remainder of the season while Richarlison’s late challenge on Thiago ruled him out for a week.

However, despite these massive setbacks, the side managed to navigate its way past its Champions League opener. It was touted to a dicey affair against an Ajax side more than capable to make life tricky for Liverpool, a fixture Liverpool managed extremely well to register a crucial 1-0 away win.

LIV Vs SHF Fantasy Probable Winner

That clinical performance was a testament to the fact that this Liverpool side remains a staunch setup despite a string of injuries. The side should revert to winning ways in the league today when it comes across a winless Sheffield United with this set to be a lopsided tie.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Virgil, Alisson, Thiago and Alex will be sitting this encounter out for Liverpool due to injuries.

Lys, Jack, John and Max are all going to be ruled out for the visitors pertaining to their injuries.

Liverpool

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Fabinho, Robertson, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Sheffield United

Ramsdale, Basham, Ampadu, Egan, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Berge, Stevens, McBurnie, Brewster

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: Liverpool Vs Sheffield United

Date And Time: 25th October, Sunday- 12:30am IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

Liverpool

Sheffield United

Bygone Encounter

Everton vs Liverpool: 2-2

Sheffield United Vs Fulham: 1-1

Goal-Keeper

Had it not been for Aaron Ramsdale, Liverpool looked headed for another defeat the last time around. The goal-keeper accrued a plethora of saves on the day, parrying away everything score his way to help craft his side’s first points of the season in the league.

Defenders

Liverpool might have two of their regular defensive names out for the forthcoming affair but that wont deter them from pulling off a cleansheet today. They are up against a Sheffield United which has been extremely frugal in attack, a side which has scored on a sparce two occasions in five ties.

With a cleansheet imminent for Liverpool today, we’ll be indulging in a triad from the club. Its one comprising of Andrew Robertson who has the two assists, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez.

Sheffield United meanwhile have Chris Basham being ingrained in our side after he clamped down on anything Fulham tried against him the last time around.

Midfielders

Fabinho was a rock for Liverpool against Ajax. He took to his new found CB role like a fish takes to water, quashing and spurning anything Ajax conjured up his way.

Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s opener against Everton to see him link up with Fabinho with Jordan Henderson wrapping up the trio of picks from the club.

The visiting side will see us immerse in the selection of a duo. In John Lundstram and Sander Berge, the side has two versatile names, players who can not only work their way past tight spaces but turnover possession from defence to attack as well.

Strikers

Liverpool’s leading scorer in the league, Mohamed Salah scored against Everton as well to see him be an instant pick for us for the forthcoming encounter.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Salah’s 6 goals make him our captain for the day while Mane is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Mendy, Ben, Alex, Aaron, Pulisic, Kai, Kante, Jorginho, Bruno, Rashford, Timo

