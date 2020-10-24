List of umpires in IPL 2020: The SportsRush presents for you the full list of umpires officiating in Indian Premier League 2020.

The 13th season of the ongoing Indian Premier League is all set to enter its business end now. With teams left with 3-4 league matches, the next week or so will determine the top four teams which will make it to the playoffs of IPL 2020.

If things remain how they are at this point in time, the top three teams for the playoffs are all but decided. Having said that, a significant change in results might speak of the otherwise.

Having said that, the fourth spot for the playoffs has it in it to demand cut-throat competition between as many as four teams right now.

List of umpires in IPL 2020

Despite the presence of reviews and the third umpire calling the no-balls, umpiring standards in IPL 2020 have been pretty good. While there have been the occasional mistake here and there, the overall decision taken by the umpires have been on the correct side.

The officiating team of IPL 2020 comprises of an apt blend of overseas and Indian umpires. Much like the domestic players, a tournament such as the IPL has it in it to be an outstanding learning curve for Indian umpires.

Overseas umpires in IPL 2020

Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth and Paul Reiffel.

Indian umpires in IPL 2020

Sundaram Ravi, Pashchim Pathak, Ulhas Gandhe, Chettithody Shamshuddin, Vineet Kulkarni, Krishnamachari Srinivasan, Nitin Menon, Anil Chaudhary, Anil Dandekar, Virender Sharma, KN Ananthapadmanabhan and Yeshwant Barde.

Match referees in IPL 2020

Manu Nayyar, Vengalil Narayan Kutty, Javagal Srinath, Shakti Singh and Prakash Bhatt.

Who is the long hair umpire in today’s KKR vs DC IPL 2020 match?

As far as the umpires in the ongoing 42nd match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi are concerned, Chris Gaffaney and Pashchim Pathak are officiating at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Pretty sure you haven’t seen an umpire as photogenic as Pashchim Pathak.#IPL2020 #RRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/HY9WD4iSNX — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) October 19, 2020

Pashchim Pathak, who has allured a lot of attention across social media platforms due to his long hair and orthodox standing technique, is a domestic Indian umpire who is yet to officiate in an international match.