The Detroit Lions will take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta is 1-5 overall and 0-3 at home, while the Lions are 2-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Falcons picked up their first win of the season last week. The Lions have won two of their past three games.

Atlanta is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Falcons vs. Lions odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 56.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Lions vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Lions spread: Falcons -2.5

Falcons vs. Lions over-under: 55 points

Falcons vs. Lions money line: Atlanta -140, Detroit +120

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit scored a 34-16 win at Jacksonville. Rookie D’Andre Swift rushed for two TDs and 116 yards on 14 carries in his best performance yet. He has scored in consecutive games. Matthew Stafford has 1,215 passing yards (303.8 per game) in four career starts vs. Atlanta. He has two-plus TD passes in four of his past five road games vs. the NFC South.

Kenny Golladay had four catches for 105 yards last week, his ninth career 100-yard game. He has a TD in three of his past four road games. Since 2019, Golladay leads the NFL with 17.9 yards per reception (minimum 75 catches). T.J. Hockenson has caught TD passes in consecutive games. Jeff Okudah led the team with a career-high eight tackles in Week 6.

Why the Falcons can cover

Meanwhile, Atlanta didn’t have too much trouble with the Minnesota Vikings on the road this past Sunday as the Falcons snapped a five-game losing streak with a 40-23 victory. Matt Ryan passed for four TDs and 371 yards on 40 attempts. Ryan ranks second in the NFL with 1,843 pass yards this season. Todd Gurley is aiming for his fourth game in row at home with with a rushing TD. The Lions have allowed the third most rushing yards per game in the NFL, having given up 170.3 on average.

Julio Jones had eight catches for 137 yards and two TDs in Week 6. He has 57 career games with 100-plus receiving yards, the fourth most in NFL history. Jones’ 34 career games with 125-plus receiving yards is the third-most in NFL history. Calvin Ridley had six catches for 61 yards and a TD last week. He ranks fourth in receiving yards (546) and is tied for third in TD catches (five) in 2020. The Falcons have won four of the past five meetings with the Lions.

How to make Lions vs. Falcons picks

