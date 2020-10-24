A day after the sudden demotion, Leon Edwards gets his spot back, and is now set to go up against Khamzat Chimaev on December 12, 2020.

According to reports, after more than 15 months of inactivity Leon Edwards has accepted to come face-to-face with a fighter, and it is none other than the rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev. However, Edwards was initially not interested in a fight with Chimaev as he only wanted to fight a top contender of the division, but after witnessing the entire saga which resulted in him getting pushed out of Top-15 at first, he has now picked up the Chimaev challenge.

I’m still in the rankings. Fuck all the inactivity, the only reason I havent fought is because all these so called top guys turned me down. Khamzat want to fight then? — Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) October 22, 2020

After noticing the ostensible eagerness of the Jamaican to fight, Chimaev within minutes gave his usual answer.

I’m always ready to fight. Let’s go. Rock’n’roll baby 🤪 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 22, 2020

Leon Edwards Vs. Khamzat Chimaev: Date Revealed

As per ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, UFC quickly recognised the opportunity and has scheduled December 19 as the ultimate date, for the two to square off inside the Octagon. The bout most probably will headline the fight night event of the concerned date.

Leon Edwards x Khamzat Chimaev is a done deal, sources say. Main event. 170. Dec. 19. Edwards is back in the rankings, too. No. 3. Dana White first revealed that they came to terms with both guys earlier today on @jimrome. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 23, 2020

Rocky and The Wolf will dance in the Dec. 19 main event, sources tell @arielhelwani. pic.twitter.com/KYwez9JQ7i — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 23, 2020

Though, Leon Edwards is back to being No.3 of the 170 Pound division, however it would be difficult to gauge how a contest with Khamzat Chimaev, who is still unranked, will help usher in his quest for the title shot. On the other hand, Khamzat’s wait is finally over, as for weeks he was seeking a ranked opponent.

