Kings XI Punjab: The Lokesh Rahul-led franchise has registered four consecutive victories to continue to remain alive in IPL 2020.

During the 43rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in a nerve-wrenching finish.

Chasing a 127-run target, Hyderabad got off to a brisk start as opening batsmen David Warner (35) and Jonny Bairstow (19) stitched a 56-run opening stand.

While Warner, Bairstow and Abdul Samad (7) got out in quick succession, a 44-ball 33-run partnership for the fourth wicket between between Manish Pandey (15) and Vijay Shankar (26) further witnessed the downfall of Sunrisers.

Even after the top-order was dismissed, Hyderabad needed less than six runs per over to win the match. However, their batsmen just couldn’t accelerate at any stage of the remaining match to eventually get bundled out for 114 in 19.5 overs.

Pacer Chris Jordan, who played this match in place of all-rounder James Neesham, was the pick of bowlers for KXIP with bowling figures of 4-0-17-3. While Arshdeep Singh also picked three wickets, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin and Mohammed Shami picked a wicket apiece.

Earlier, KXIP scored a below par 126/7 in 20 overs on the back of Nicholas Pooran scoring 32* (28) including two fours amidst lack of support from other batsmen. For Sunrisers, the likes of Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Sandeep Sharma picked a couple of wickets each.

Twitter reactions on Kings XI Punjab:

#KXIP has pulled of an amazing win that seemed nearly impossible through the half way mark !! Scintillating game !arshdeepsingh ,Jordan ,Bishnoi and the rest of the bowling line up were to good . All in all it was bowlers show tonight. #SRHvsKXIP #IPL2020 — Mithun Manhas (@MithunManhas) October 24, 2020

Well well well ! I told you this team has got some momentum going @lionsdenkxip has snatched that game out of @SunRisers hands That’s what happens if you don’t go ahead of the run rate in a low scoring game ! Tables getting interesting 🤔? #KXIPvSRH #IPL2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 24, 2020

Arshdeep what a star 🌟 for kings 11 @lionsdenkxip well done — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 24, 2020

There isn’t a dull moment when #KXIP plays…even when they score 126 in 20 overs. THE most entertaining team of #IPL2020 is Kings from Punjab. More power to them… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 24, 2020

Amazing amazing effort !!!

Big up boys 👊🏽👊🏽🔥 #SaddaPunjab #SRHvsKXIP — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) October 24, 2020

wow, this is an epic implosion, #SRH were 100/3 with 4 overs to go- they have lost 7 for 14!!! #KXIPvSRH #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 24, 2020

How good has #arshdeep been and also #jordan making his presence felt. #SRH was 50/0 and what a turn around by #kxip .#ipl at it’s very best.#SaturdaySpecial — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) October 24, 2020

This is the heist of this IPL. And who else but the KXIP should be involved in it? Moral of the story: never give up on watching a match if they are in it — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) October 24, 2020

And it’s Arshdeep!! Tremendous win for @lionsdenkxip and @klrahul11 and on Monday it is a virtual QF of sorts between @KKRiders and Punjab. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 24, 2020

Oh boy!! @lionsdenkxip Taking it down to the wire … This time with the ball ….. #SRHvsKXIP — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 24, 2020

