Kings XI Punjab: The Lokesh Rahul-led franchise has registered four consecutive victories to continue to remain alive in IPL 2020.

During the 43rd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in a nerve-wrenching finish.

Chasing a 127-run target, Hyderabad got off to a brisk start as opening batsmen David Warner (35) and Jonny Bairstow (19) stitched a 56-run opening stand.

While Warner, Bairstow and Abdul Samad (7) got out in quick succession, a 44-ball 33-run partnership for the fourth wicket between between Manish Pandey (15) and Vijay Shankar (26) further witnessed the downfall of Sunrisers.

Even after the top-order was dismissed, Hyderabad needed less than six runs per over to win the match. However, their batsmen just couldn’t accelerate at any stage of the remaining match to eventually get bundled out for 114 in 19.5 overs.

Pacer Chris Jordan, who played this match in place of all-rounder James Neesham, was the pick of bowlers for KXIP with bowling figures of 4-0-17-3. While Arshdeep Singh also picked three wickets, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin and Mohammed Shami picked a wicket apiece.

Earlier, KXIP scored a below par 126/7 in 20 overs on the back of Nicholas Pooran scoring 32* (28) including two fours amidst lack of support from other batsmen. For Sunrisers, the likes of Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Sandeep Sharma picked a couple of wickets each.

