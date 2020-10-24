Khabib Nurmagomedov choked out Justin Gaethje in the second round of their title fight at UFC 254 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi and then he got choked up afterward and announced his retirement from the UFC.

Nurmagomedov, who broke down in tears right after the fight, was fighting for the first time since the death of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov in July. His dad was his longtime coach and a legend in the fight game.

Khabib explained that his mother didn’t want him to fight without his father by his side but that he needed to wrap up his business with Gaethje before calling it quits.

Here’s his post-fight interview in which he made the announcement:

He put his gloves down in the Octagon as a symbol of his retirement:

