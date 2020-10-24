Khabib Nurmagomedov needed less than two rounds to choke out Justin Gaethje and retain his lightweight belt with another convincing win at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

And as soon as it was over the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world collapsed in the Octagon and let the tears flow in an emotional moment that was very touching.

He then later announced his retirement, too.

Nurmagomedov’s dad and longtime coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died in July and this was the first time Khabib fought without his dad by his side. He said after the fight that this would be his last fight, that his mom didn’t watnt him fighting without his father by his side and that he’s going to retire.

Here’s his emotional moment after the fight:

All the respect goes to Khabib, who was a great champion and one of the best fighters we’ve ever seen.

If this really was his last fight then he will be missed.