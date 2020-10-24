Who’s Playing

Buffalo @ New York

Current Records: Buffalo 4-2; New York 0-6

What to Know

The New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills will face off in an AFC East clash at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 25 at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are still on the hunt for that elusive first W.

New York found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 24 to nothing punch to the gut against the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 24 to nothing by the third quarter. QB Joe Flacco had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 186 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Monday, falling 26-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Buffalo, but they got scores from WR Cole Beasley and WR Stefon Diggs.

New York have to know they’ll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.50 point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past six games.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Allowing an average of 30.83 points per game, New York hadn’t exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We’ll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo have won six out of their last 11 games against New York.