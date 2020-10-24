Patrick Beverley reportedly told the Lakers that it’s over for them once the Clippers signed Paul George and Kawhi Leonard last year.

The ‘Battle for LA’ was hyped up to be one of the greatest Playoffs matchups in recent history, with expectations being built up from July 10th, the day Kawhi Leonard and Paul George signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. The ‘Battle of LA’ didn’t pan out the way the Clippers hoped it would as they never got the chance to meet the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, as they got bounced out of the Playoffs in the 2nd round.

Also read: ‘Clippers need to trade Paul George; he thinks he is the man’: Shaquille O’Neal on why Kawhi Leonard should be the leader

Prior to this however, a lot of banter was exchanged between the 2 LA teams, and as expected, Patrick Beverley was somehow involved.

Patrick Beverley to Lakers once Kawhi and George signed with the Clippers

Patrick Beverley is known to be outspoken about any and everything and isn’t afraid to take shots at any player he chooses to.

Also read: “I will have a 96 rating in NBA 2k22”: Clippers’ Paul George sends a message to his haters for next season

So, when the Los Angeles Clippers signed perhaps to two best 2 way wings in the entire NBA in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, Pat Bev decided to talk smack to their city rivals. On an episode of the Woj Pod, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowkski played a clip of Patrick Beverley saying, “It is pretty much over for you guys.”

Pat Bev sent this message to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers right after the Clips acquired George and Kawhi.

Patrick Beverley’s trash talking saga for the 2019-20 season.

The All-Defense guard had quite a year in terms of picking fights with players who are flat out better ball players than him.

Also read: ‘Don’t want to hear that s**t’: Patrick Beverley’s injury concern comment against Lakers’ Dudley comes back to bite him

He infamously told Steph Curry, “The next 5 years are mine,” to which Curry hilariously responded, “Aren’t you 31?”

He had scuffles with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, and who can forget the social media beef Beverley and George had with Damian Lillard in the NBA Bubble.