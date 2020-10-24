Who’s Playing

Seattle @ Arizona

Current Records: Seattle 5-0; Arizona 4-2

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Seattle and the Arizona Cardinals will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Seahawks winning the first 27-10 on the road and Arizona taking the second 27-13.

The crowd came for a game two weeks ago, and Seattle and the Minnesota Vikings sure delivered. It was a game that couldn’t have wound up any closer, but Seattle snuck past Minnesota for the 27-26 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit. Seattle QB Russell Wilson did work as he passed for three TDs and 217 yards on 32 attempts in addition to picking up 58 yards on the ground. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 144.20.

Meanwhile, everything went the Cardinals’ way against the Dallas Cowboys this past Monday as they made off with a 38-10 win. That 28-point margin sets a new team best for Arizona on the season. RB Kenyan Drake had a stellar game for Arizona as he rushed for two TDs and 164 yards on 20 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Drake has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Drake’s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Arizona’s defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of SS Budda Baker and CB Dre Kirkpatrick.

Seattle is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Seattle to 5-0 and the Cardinals to 4-2. The Seahawks have been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 33.80 points per game. We’ll see if Arizona can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium — Glendale, Arizona TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -107

Series History

Seattle have won five out of their last ten games against Arizona.