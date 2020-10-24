Who’s Playing
Cleveland @ Cincinnati
Current Records: Cleveland 4-2; Cincinnati 1-4-1
What to Know
The Cleveland Browns need to shore up a defense that is allowing 31.17 points per game before their contest on Sunday. The Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium. Cleveland won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.
Cleveland has to be aching after a bruising 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. Cleveland was down 31-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Baker Mayfield had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 119 yards passing.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the “L” against the Indianapolis Colts 31-27. Cincinnati was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn’t hold on to the lead. No one had a standout game offensively for the Bengals, but they got scores from RB Giovani Bernard and RB Joe Mixon. QB Joe Burrow ended up with a passer rating of 126.40.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Browns going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
The losses put Cleveland at 4-2 and Cincinnati at 1-4-1. Cleveland doesn’t typically stay down for long — they’re 1-0 after losses this season — so the Bengals (0-2-1 after losses) won’t have an easy go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Browns are a 3-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -111
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cincinnati have won seven out of their last 11 games against Cleveland.
- Sep 17, 2020 – Cleveland 35 vs. Cincinnati 30
- Dec 29, 2019 – Cincinnati 33 vs. Cleveland 23
- Dec 08, 2019 – Cleveland 27 vs. Cincinnati 19
- Dec 23, 2018 – Cleveland 26 vs. Cincinnati 18
- Nov 25, 2018 – Cleveland 35 vs. Cincinnati 20
- Nov 26, 2017 – Cincinnati 30 vs. Cleveland 16
- Oct 01, 2017 – Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 7
- Dec 11, 2016 – Cincinnati 23 vs. Cleveland 10
- Oct 23, 2016 – Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 17
- Dec 06, 2015 – Cincinnati 37 vs. Cleveland 3
- Nov 05, 2015 – Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 10