Who’s Playing

Cleveland @ Cincinnati

Current Records: Cleveland 4-2; Cincinnati 1-4-1

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns need to shore up a defense that is allowing 31.17 points per game before their contest on Sunday. The Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium. Cleveland won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

Cleveland has to be aching after a bruising 38-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. Cleveland was down 31-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Baker Mayfield had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 119 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the “L” against the Indianapolis Colts 31-27. Cincinnati was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn’t hold on to the lead. No one had a standout game offensively for the Bengals, but they got scores from RB Giovani Bernard and RB Joe Mixon. QB Joe Burrow ended up with a passer rating of 126.40.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Browns going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put Cleveland at 4-2 and Cincinnati at 1-4-1. Cleveland doesn’t typically stay down for long — they’re 1-0 after losses this season — so the Bengals (0-2-1 after losses) won’t have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Browns are a 3-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Cincinnati have won seven out of their last 11 games against Cleveland.