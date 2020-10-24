“He’s driving in another league” – Sebastian Vettel concedes Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc on a different level after another horror show in qualifying.

Sebastian Vettel and his Ferrari nightmare continued as the German crashed out of the second session of qualifying in the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao. In comparison, his teammate Charles Leclerc performed admirably to qualify P4 for tomorrow’s race.

Vettel very honest about the comparison to Leclerc: “There is nothing I can do right now. He’s driving in another league. Even if I have a good lap he’s still quicker.”#AMuS #F1 — Tobi Grüner 🏁 (@tgruener) October 24, 2020

When asked about the stark difference in performance and results between the two drivers, Vettel gave a candid assessment:

“He’s driving in another league. Even if I have a good lap, he’s still quicker. At the moment it’s beyond me. That’s not just beating, it’s like another class. I try everything I can. I think the laps I hit, and I’m satisfied with them, are still too slow. At the moment, there is nothing more I can do than just getting everything out of myself and the car.”

Sebastian Vettel has not qualified for Q3 since British Grand Prix

Believe it or not, the four-time world champion has not entered the final qualifying session since the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Notwithstanding the troubles with the SF1000, Vettel’s performance in contrast to Leclerc has surprised one and all. Vettel expressed unhappiness with his performance, admitting he is struggling to get his act together.

“Not happy at all. I struggle to just get things together. The problem is we are stuck in traffic tomorrow for the whole race, so it’s going to be the same as the last races.”

Charles Leclerc expressed optimism when asked about his teammate’s chances to be among the points on Sunday:

“We speak a little bit with Seb, and from what I understand, he’s probably not at ease as much as I am with the balance we have in the car. The rear is moving quite a bit, and I just feel quite good in the car at the moment. But I’m sure that for tomorrow it will be a lot better for him.”

