“Haas hasn’t improved since Winter”- Romain Grosjean is now throwing unfiltered attacks on Haas amidst his imminent exit.

Romain Grosjean along with his teammate Kevin Magnussen is set to leave Haas after the end of the season, and they both were below everyone in the qualifying except Nicholas Latifi who was 20th.

Now, after the end of the session, Grosjean has made some unfiltered attacks on his team and claimed that they are the weakest in the paddock as of now.

“We have a problem of overheating in the rear suspension, which changes the body height. From one turn to the next, the aero balance can vary by 4%,” said Grosjean.

Grosjean, encore + sans filtre après l’annonce de son départ de Haas : “Nous avons un problème de surchauffe au niveau de la suspension arrière, ce qui modifie la hauteur de caisse. D’un tour à l’autre, l’équilibre aéro peut varier de 4%”. Le souci est présent depuis l’hiver #F1 — Julien Billiotte (@jbilliotte) October 24, 2020

“The concern has been present since the winter” he added. This piece of information was also shared by Will Buxton further validating the claim.

Meanwhile, Motorsport also released a statement by Grosjean which further elaborates the problem at Haas with Grosjean boldly speaking against his team for the first time.

“The less knowledge we have going into the race the best for us because I think with 10 years of experience in Formula 1 you can play around and try and pull something out of the hat,” said Grosjean on his hopes for the race.