USA Today Images



The Las Vegas Raiders went through the end of the week of practice without their entire starting offensive line — a result of being sent home after potential exposure to COVID-19. Not exactly the ideal scenario for facing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that ranks first in net yards allowed per game and second in takeaways and sacks.

The Raiders had to send all five of their starting offensive lineman home after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, as the others were in close contract with him. Vegas received some great news in the hours leading up to Sunday’s showdown with Tampa Bay, as four of their starting offensive lineman have been taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list and are expected to play against the Buccaneers.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, center Rodney Hudson, and guards Gabe Jackson and Denzelle Good are available for Sunday’s game, per ESPN”s Field Yates. Brown will be replaced in the lineup by Sam Young.

“I’m concerned. I’m really more concerned about Trent [with] his health more than anything,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said earlier in the week. “I mean, this is COVID and I am concerned with anybody who has it or is near it.”

The Raiders’ game with the Buccaneers was moved out of “Sunday Night Football” into a 4:05 p.m. ET slot as a precaution for a potential outbreak, but the game appears to be on track for Sunday afternoon.

The Raiders also elevated David Irving from the practice squad, paving the way for the defensive end to play his first game in two years. Irving has 12.5 sacks — including a career-high seven in 2017 — in 37 career games. The 27-year-old Irving has played just 10 games since the start of the 2017 season, quitting the game in 2019 once the NFL suspended him indefinitely for violating its substance-abuse policy.