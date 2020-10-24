Phil Hawes made his UFC debut Saturday at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi and if you blinked you might have missed it because he needed just 18 seconds to knockout Jacob Malkoun and make his presence known in the middleweight division.

Hawes, who had an incredible KO in Dana White’s Contender Series last month, showed everyone that he belongs in the UFC with his stunning KO of Malkoun. Hawes came out right away with pressure and folded Malkoun with a flurry of punches before the fight was quickly called.

It was an incredible performance by the middleweight who should only get bigger fights moving forward, which are going to be fun to watch.

UFC fighters and fans were in awe: