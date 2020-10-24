“F*cking idiot”- Romain Grosjean abuses McLaren driver during the FP3 session at the Portuguese Grand Prix while overtaking.

The Portuguese Grand Prix’s circuit is probably going to be termed the race with the most number of swears this season, after the incident between Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen.

Now, even Romain Grosjean was seen swearing out abuses on the track on McLaren’s Lando Norris. “F*cking idiot, I really don’t get it some of the guys,” said Grosjean while overtaking Norris on a turn.

“F*cking idiot”- Watch the video.

Though it cannot be understood why he was throwing unpleasant words as the British driver was driving far-wide and due to which Grosjean had enough space to continue his lap, it wasn’t like Norris was intruding into his space.

Thus, it could only be answered by Grosjean what kind of complaints he had with the other driver while this incident occurred on the track.

Is Romain Grosjean is one to say?

It is not a hidden fact that Grosjean is infamous for his horrible acts throughout his F1 career, with multiple crashes on the track backing his reputation.

There have been multiple instances where he barging into other drivers have infuriated rest of the paddock, and the 2019 season he was on the verge of getting sacked by Haas for his continuous mistakes.

Therefore, it looks ironical when Grosjean is complaining about other drivers for their mistakes, and in this case, Norris was nowhere even at fault.

Maybe, Grosjean wanted him to do something ugly rather than neat driving, probably that is the reason why he doesn’t understand most of the people in the paddock as they intend to do a neat session of driving.

Nevertheless, Grosjean is nearing to an end of his F1 career, with Haas declaring his imminent exit after the end of the season.