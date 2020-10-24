Getty Images



DeSean Jackson didn’t last one full game in his return to the Philadelphia Eagles before another injury sidelined his season. Jackson is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with a non-displaced fracture in his ankle suffered in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ thrilling win over the New York Giants, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Jackson injured the ankle on a punt return when Giants defensive back Madre Harper dove on him as the Eagles wide receiver was on the ground. This came moments after Corey Ballentine took a shot to Jackson’s head that caused him to fall to the ground. Ballentine was penalized 15 yards for lowering his head to initiate contact, but Harper’s hit was the one that sent Jackson to the locker room.

“It’s not my place publicly to comment on that. It’s a play we’ll turn in to the league,” said Eagles head coach Doug Pederson Friday. “Obviously, they flagged it, the officials got it right in the game. It’s unfortunate because of the injury. That’s something that’s in the league’s hands. If there’s any ramifications, it will come down from them. Not my place to comment on that.”

Jackson finished with three catches for 34 yards and had one rush for 12 yards in his return to the lineup after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Jackson has played just 159 snaps this season with the Eagles and just 224 snaps with the team since returning to Philadelphia at the start of the 2019 season. He has just 22 catches for 314 yards and two touchdowns in seven games with the team over the last two years.

The Eagles are still waiting on Alshon Jeffery (foot) to return to the lineup as he’s getting closer toward making his season debut while first-round pick Jalen Reagor (thumb) is eligible to return to the active roster from injured reserve. Despite the absence of Jackson, Jeffery and Reagor, the Eagles are first in the NFL in 40-plus and 50-plus yard plays.