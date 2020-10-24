USA Today



Dwayne Haskins has been fined $4,833 by the Washington Football Team for violating the club’s COVID-19 policy, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The violation, which could have cost Haskins up to $14,650, occurred when he made a reservation for a family friend, which has been prohibited by the team. The violation occurred prior to Washington’s loss to the Giants last Sunday.

It has been a tumultuous season for Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft. After helping lead Washington to a surprising Week 1 victory over the Eagles, Haskins was benched three weeks later after Washington lost its third consecutive game. In his last game as Washington’s starter, Haskins went 32-of-45 for 314 yards in the team’s 31-17 loss to the visiting Ravens. That performance came a week after Haskins threw three interceptions in Washington’s 34-20 loss in Cleveland. For the season, Haskins has completed 61% of his passes for 939 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Shortly after being benched, Haskins had a stomach virus that has kept him out of Washington’s last two games. Haskins, who returned to the team late last week, will continue to play behind quarterback Kyle Allen, who lost his first two starts of the 2020 season despite completing nearly 73% of his passes.

“I thought he did some really good things,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said of Allen’s most recent game against the Giants, via The Washington Post. “I thought he made some really good decisions, moved the ball when we had to. Obviously the two things you want back are the two takeaways. But other than that, he did the things that we’re expecting of him … and he put us in position to win the football game, and that much I think is promising.”