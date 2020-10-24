Getty Images



The 2020 World Series continues Saturday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Los Angeles Dodgers hold a 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays after winning Game 3 on Friday (LA 6, TB 2). Los Angeles is two wins away from its first World Series title since 1988. Here’s how you can watch Game 4.

As always, the clubs announced their starting lineups a few hours before first pitch. Here’s the batting order Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is using in Game 4:

RF Mookie Betts SS Corey Seager 3B Justin Turner 1B Max Muncy C Will Smith CF Cody Bellinger DH A.J. Pollock LF Chris Taylor 2B Enrique Hernandez SP Julio Urias

With the Rays throwing a lefty, the Dodgers put Joc Pederson on the bench, Taylor in left field, and Hernandez at second. That is their standard arrangement against southpaws. Pederson and Edwin Rios all loom as lefty pinch-hitting options in the late innings once Tampa Bay gets into its high-powered bullpen.

Now here is the starting nine Rays manager Kevin Cash will send out there in Game 4. Tampa is the home team in Game 4 and will bat in the bottom half of the inning:

1B Yandy Diaz DH Randy Arozarena 3B Mike Brosseau LF Manuel Margot 2B Brandon Lowe SS Willy Adames RF Hunter Renfroe C Mike Zunino CF Kevin Kiermaier SP Ryan Yarbrough

As they often do, the Rays have stacked their lineup with righties against an opposing lefty. Lowe and Kiermaier are the only lefties in the lineup, and Lowe is in there for his power and Kiermaier for his glove. Brosseau makes his living punishing southpaws, and Tampa will have lefty swingers Ji-Man Choi and Joey Wendle on the bench as pinch-hitting options.