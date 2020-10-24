Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire



Andy Dalton’s first start in place of Dak Prescott did not go as well as planned in Week 6, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback throwing two interceptions and absorbing three sacks behind an offensive line beset by injuries. Things might not be any prettier, at least up front, when the Cowboys visit Washington Football Team on Sunday. Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Friday that starting right guard Zack Martin will likely miss Week 7’s divisional game due to a concussion, leaving Dallas with just one of its original first-teamers on the O-line.

Martin, a six-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, is widely considered one of the best guards in the NFL. More importantly, he was arguably the last reliable piece on a unit that’s been decimated by injuries all year. Since Week 1, the Cowboys have lost left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La’El Collins for the season, center Joe Looney (who was already replacing the retired Travis Frederick) for at least three weeks, and second-string left tackle Brandon Knight, who’s likely to miss at least two weeks following knee surgery, per CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker.

With Martin sidelined, Dallas is expected to turn to 22-year-old Connor McGovern, a 2019 third-round pick, at right guard. McGovern sat out his entire rookie season with a pectoral injury and had seen just two offensive snaps prior to filling in for Martin against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. Third-year veteran Connor Williams, meanwhile, is the only remaining Week 1 starter still standing along the O-line, with the Cowboys set to go up against one of the NFL’s most well-regarded defensive lines in Washington.