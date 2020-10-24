Getty Images



The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is in shambles as the season nears its halfway point, even though significant help is on the way. Dallas activated tackle Cam Erving from injured reserve Saturday, and the veteran is expected to start at left tackle for the Week 7 matchup against the Washington Football Team, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Erving, who was signed to back up Tyron Smith, has been out since the season opener with an MCL sprain, playing only two snaps all year. Brandon Knight, who started four games for Dallas this season, was placed on injured reserve after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this week.

Erving missed most of training camp with a personal issue before being demoted on the depth chart in favor of Terence Steele. With the knee injury healed, Erving returned to practice this week and worked with the first-team offense. Erving has started 42 games in his six-year career with the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, playing all five positions on the offensive line.

Erving will be the third left tackle to start a game this season for the Cowboys, who have been hampered by injuries on the offensive line. Smith and La’el Collins are on injured reserve and are out for the year. Starting center Joe Looney is also currently on injured reserve with a knee issue, but he is expected back later this year. The Cowboys will also not have All-Pro guard Zack Martin against Washington, as he is out with a concussion.

Dallas’ projected offensive line Sunday is as follows: Erving, Connor Williams, Tyler Biadasz, Connor McGovern, Terence Steele. Williams is the only starter remaining from the opening week.