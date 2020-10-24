Getty Images



Colin Kaepernick will be inducted into the University of Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame this year, according to an announcement from the department Friday. He joins two other members of the fabled 2010 Nevada football team, the best in school history, as well as three former basketball standouts.

Kaepernick will enter the hall alongside running back Vai Taua and defensive end Dontay Moch. All three were pivotal in leading the Wolf Pack to a 13-1 season in 2010 when they were co-champions of the Western Athletic Conference, defeated Boston College 20-13 in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl and were ranked No. 11 by season’s end.

On top of the team accomplishments, all three of the players had prolific collegiate careers that landed them in Nevada’s record books. Kaepernick is the Wolf Pack’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns, rushing touchdowns and total offensive yards. In 2010, he finished with 3,022 passing yards,1,206 rushing yards, 21 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns. Taua is second all time in career rushing yards, and has three of the top-10 performances for most rushing yards in a single season — he’s also sixth in most rushing yards in a single game. Moch finished his career second on the all-time sacks list for the program and had his best season happen in 2008, when he recorded 11.5.

Kaepernick went on to have the most notable professional career of the three, becoming the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback in 2012 and leading the team to Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. The most prominent aspect of his career happened when he famously began kneeling during the national anthem prior to football games in protest of police brutality and racial inequity in the United States. The season after he began his protest, he became a free agent and hasn’t played a down of football since.

Also joining the football players will be Luke Babbitt, Dellena Criner, and Armon Johnson.