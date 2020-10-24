The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Denver Broncos in an AFC West battle on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs toppled the Buffalo Bills in a Monday evening clash last week, improving to 5-1 on the season. The Broncos have won two straight, including a win over the New England Patriots last week, after an unsightly 0-3 start. Snow is expected throughout the game.

Kick-off is at 4:25 p.m. ET in Denver. William Hill lists the Chiefs as 7.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.5 in the latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds.

Chiefs vs. Broncos spread: Chiefs -7.5

Chiefs vs. Broncos over-under: 44.5 points

Chiefs vs. Broncos money line: Chiefs -380, Broncos +310

KC: Chiefs are 4-2 against the spread this season

DEN: Broncos are 4-1 against the spread this season

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs are perhaps the best offensive team in the NFL, led by the game’s best offensive player in Patrick Mahomes. The reigning Super Bowl MVP has thrown for 1,699 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, with only one interception and 7.8 yards per attempt. Mahomes ranks in the top five in yards (fifth), touchdown passes (third), quarterback rating (fourth) and interceptions (first) this season, with elite pass-catchers in both Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

Overall, the Chiefs are third in the league in total offense, averaging 417 yards per game, and Kansas City’s investment in the running game yields a top-six mark in rushing offense at 140.3 yards per game.

With Mahomes at the helm, it is often difficult to get the Chiefs off the field, as Kansas City is second-best in the NFL in converting 53.8 percent of its third down chances. Given that Denver’s offense is fourth-worst in the league in both yardage (305.2 total yards per game) and scoring (20.0 points per game), the Chiefs should be in a strong position on Sunday.

Why the Broncos can cover

Denver is above-average in allowing only 349.8 total yards per game, and the Broncos are 11th in scoring defense at 22.0 points per contest. The Broncos can take solace in a quality rushing defense, giving up only 110.6 yards per game, and Denver ranks in the top five in both yards per pass attempt allowed (6.7) and touchdown passes allowed (seven) this season.

Bradley Chubb is one of the NFL’s most dangerous pass rushers, with the former first-round pick garnering 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss already. Denver is also strong in third down defense, holding opponents to just a 38.2 percent conversion rate. Finally, the Broncos have been better on offense with Drew Lock at the helm, and he is scheduled to play against Kansas City on Sunday.

How to make Chiefs vs. Broncos picks

