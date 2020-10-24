Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Open Beta is the most downloaded Beta in the franchise’s history. The developers informed the community by making a post on its Twitter handle.

The latest Call of Duty, Black Ops Cold War, is wowing fans with some spectacular gameplay and visuals. Recently, the open beta just got over.

Players from across the world enjoyed the action and have helped to set a new record for the game. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War promises to be an exciting game.

Also Read: Call of Duty: Cold War Zombies – Trailer and Gameplay revealed

The developers have already gotten a little taste of success. Recently, the official Call of Duty Twitter announced Black Ops Cold War Open beta has got the most downloads in the franchise’s history.

Thanks #BlackOpsColdWar fans everywhere, you’ve made the Multiplayer Beta the most downloaded in Call of Duty history. pic.twitter.com/ETLyRWkIwr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 22, 2020

The gameplay visuals look amazing and very life-like. The developers have outdone themselves and the records certainly reflect it.

The open beta had a few glitches, but despite that, players across the world responded pretty positively to the open Beta. The developers have noted these glitches and a much cleaner version of the game will release on November 13.

Also Read: Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Beta PC Requirements : What are the system requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC beta?

This record shows that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War open beta has been successful. The full version boasts of a lot of exciting features which the fans are eager to get their hands on come November.