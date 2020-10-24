BLR vs CSK Fantasy Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings – 25 October 2020 (Dubai). Two teams with diverse seasons till now in the tournament where CSK will play for respect and RCB would want to make their way towards top-2 places.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will formally secure their place in the playoffs if they can win this game against their arch-rivals. They got a new hero in the name of Mohammad Siraj last time around who bowled brilliantly with the new ball. The likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are taking care of the bowling department whereas Chahal and Morris are brilliant in bowling. This side is in wonderful form and would want to continue their journey towards the top-2 places.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are facing the threat of finishing at the bottom of the table. Nothing went right for the side this season apart from the success of Sam Curran. The tournament is already over for the Thala’s side and they would want to test their bench-strength now.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 176.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 18; Batting 1st Won: 12; Batting 2nd Won: 6

Match Details :

Probable XI for both sides:-

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Chennai Super Kings – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, K Jagdeeshan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur/ Km Asif, Josh Hazlewood.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers.

Chennai Super Kings – Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Chris Morris and Isuru Udana

Chennai Super Kings – Josh Hazlewood and Shardul Thakur.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Chris Morris, Sam Curran, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

BLR vs CSK Team Wicket-Keeper

AB de Villiers (Price 10) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. AB is a T20 superstar and he has been absolutely brilliant for his side this season. He has scored 285 runs at an average of 57 this season and he just cannot be dropped from the team.

BLR vs CSK Team Batsmen

Virat Kohli (Price 10.5) and Devdutt Padikkal (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli has been in a brilliant touch and his passion towards the side is un-matchable. He has scored 365 runs at an average of 60.83 whereas Padikkal has played some decent innings in the tournament with three half-centuries under his belt as well. Both of them are really important batsmen of this side.

Faf du Plessis (Price 10) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. The batting of CSK has struggled in the tournament but Faf has been their best batsman by far. He has scored 376 runs at an average of 41.78 and is in the list of top-5 highest run-scorers whereas Gaikwad is a young talent and was brilliant in the last Vijay Hazare trophy as an opener, he will only get better. Both of them are good players.

BLR vs CSK Team All-Rounders

Chris Morris (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Morris has been on fire this season and has picked 9 wickets in just 5 games in the tournament so far. He can again be the game-changer for the side.

Sam Curran (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Curran has emerged as the best player of the side this season. He has picked ten wickets this season and has been really good in his batting as well. Sam is the un-droppable option from Chennai.

BLR vs CSK Team Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal (Price 9), Mohammad Siraj (Price 8), and Isuru Udana (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chahal is the best bowler of the side and has picked 15 wickets in the tournament so far whereas Siraj broke many records in the last game and bowled a dream spell. Udana, on the other hand, is a death-overs bowler and has picked seven wickets in the tournament. All three of them are going to play an important role in this game as well.

Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Chennai Super Kings. Chahar’s powerplay bowling is one of the best in the tournament. He has picked 10 wickets till now and is bowling with a great economy as well.

Match Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Virat Kohli and Chris Morris

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + AB de Villiers and Sam Curran

