USATSI



The Buffalo Bills will have a shortage of tight ends for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets as four players at the position were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Tight end Dawson Knox tested positive for COVID-19 and three other players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list per the league’s contract tracing protocols — Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney, and practice squad player Nate Becker. Sweeney is currently on the PUP list, so he was already out for Sunday’s game.

Buffalo will have just two tight ends available for the game, Tyler Kroft and Reggie Gilliam. Kroft was not in close contract from the potential outbreak because his wife was in labor Friday and delivered the baby early in the morning, per ESPN”s Adam Schefter. Kroft was at practice later that day but missed the meetings when the virus passed. Kroft leads the Bills with two touchdown receptions on the season, while Gilliam has played just 17 snaps, catching a touchdown on his only reception of the year.

Knox led all Buffalo tight ends in receiving yards with 93, averaging 15.5 yards per catch on six receptions. The Bills don’t lean on their tight ends much in their offense anyway but will still be short at the position come Sunday.

Buffalo will continue preparations for Sunday’s game against New York and will travel as scheduled Saturday.