Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle entered the season as a longshot Heisman pick and put up sensational numbers early in the year, but his season was cut short on Saturday after the junior suffered an ankle injury on the opening kickoff.

Waddle, who also handles return duties for the Crimson Tide, broke his ankle when he was brought down by Tennessee’s Kenneth George. Waddle was carted off the field, and later transported to a local hospital. Alabama coach Nick Saban confirmed during his halftime interview on CBS that Waddle’s season with the Crimson Tide is over. Given Waddle’s standing as one of the top talents in his class, he may have played his final college game on Saturday.

In four previous games this season, Waddle had 25 receptions, 557 receiving yards and four touchdowns.