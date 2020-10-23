WHU Vs MCI Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: West Ham’s defence continues to refrain the club from making for a worthy opposition.

Down 3-0 at halftime against Tottenham, West Ham showed behemoth fight and character to pull off one of the results of the season. Despite staring at a three goal deficit till the 80th minute, West Ham just refused to go away to steal a remarkable draw in the 94th tie.

The draw was a charismatic and sparkling showing from the side. And with it coming against neighbours Tottenham, the result became all the more special with West Ham now sitting on a three match unbeaten run after having lost their opening two contests in Premier League 2020-21.

The momentum buoying the side ahead of their forthcoming matchup against Manchester City is just the shot in the arm the club needed. With the team’s defence continuing to put the side in a spot of bother, the new found attacking impetuous will serve them against a City side which continues to totter its way through to abysmal defensive showings.

WHU Vs MCI Fantasy Probable Winner

This has all the makings of an attacking feast. Both the sides will come hot out of the blocks in attack, looking to plummet either defence with this gameplan clearly favouring City who’ll go onto register a win today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

The trio of Mendy, Fernandinho and Jesus will all be out of action for City pertaining to their injuries.

West Ham United

Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Bowen, Soucek, Rice, Lanzini, Antonio

Manchester City

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden, Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Match Details

Premier League 2019-20

Match: West Ham Vs Manchester City

Date And Time: 24th October, Saturday- 5:00pm IST

Venue: Olympic Stadium, London

Television: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Top Goal Scorer

West Ham

Manchester City

Sterling: 2 Goals, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

West Ham Vs Tottenham: 3-3

City Vs Arsenal: 1-0

Goal-Keeper

He’s massively gone off the boil across the last year but Ederson Moraes did manage to redeem himself to some extent against Arsenal with his bevy of saves helping the side keep a cleansheet in its 1-0 win.

Defenders

Two seasons down and over 300 million spent on trying to resolve defensive issues, Manchester City look to have finally found the answer to their predicaments. CB Ruben Dias has fit into the team like the last piece of the club’s puzzle, a player who has taken no time to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

New signing Nathan Ake looks set to get an outing for the club today as well given the injuries reeling the club. Elsewhere, CB Fabian Balbuena has been a rock for the home side, a defender who has spurned attacks from his sights with consummate ease.

Midfielders

West Ham’s top scorer in the league with three goals to his name, Jarrod Bowen will retain his place in our side. Joining up with him is Pablo Fornals who has a couple of assists, a player who has done well to square the ball for his counterparts in lethal positions.

Phil Foden assisted a goal for City against Porto in the Champions League, one set to give him another outing for the club today. He will find company in CDM Rodrigo Hernandez, a name who has gobbled up attacking plays with his fortitude and pluck in defence.

Strikers

Now fully fit for Manchester City, Sergio Aguero is showing why he was so badly missed by the side. He scored a penalty against Porto, one which makes him a must have pick for the contest.

City’s leading scorer with two goals and one assist, Raheem Sterling will partner Aguero up while the two goals for Michail Antonio see him be our singular pick from West Ham.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The three goals he’s crafted for his side see Raheem captain our team with Aguero being the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Ederson, Balbuena, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Foden, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Aguero, Raheem

