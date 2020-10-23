“We’re alright again”- Lance Stroll on fuming Max Verstappen, who appeared to swear against the former after the FP2 crash in Portugal.

Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll made headlines during the Portuguese Grand Prix’s second free practice session, as both drivers crashed into each other at the turn 1.

Verstappen was left furious because of this and was also appeared abusing Stroll for his actions. On the other hand, the Canadian driver explains that he has resolved things with Verstappen already.

“It was contacting in the first corner that was very unfortunate. I think he did not expect me to go for a second fast lap. I didn’t expect anyone to race against me towards turn one”, says Stroll in front of the Formula 1 camera.

Verstappen let Stroll pass by when the Dutchman saw that Stroll was doing a fast lap. “I was looking at some things on my dashboard and then I was mainly looking at the corner”, Stroll continues.

Though it was only a practice session, what if it was the qualifying event or the final day, would things between the two individuals have sorted so quickly?

No charge by FIA

Despite the harrowing event at Algarve, FIA has decided to press no punishment for both individuals and even Stroll here has mentioned that he is impressed by his work.

“We have already been to the stewards and talked it out. We’re alright again”, concludes Stroll. The drivers get off without penalties.