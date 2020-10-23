Khabib Nurmagomedov Kicked-off the official weigh-in segment of UFC 254. The fighter apparently went through a rough weight cut.

Ahead of the Saturday’s much anticipated clash with Justin Gaethje, UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov evidently was dependent on two officials at the weigh-in session, who held a towel for him, as he approached the weight scale.

While the undisputed champ seemingly could not afford to carry the weight of any piece of cloth, he however was successful in hitting the designated mark of 155 lbs.

On getting to know that there is no discrepancy in his weight with the standards of the division, The Eagle breathed a sigh of relief. His opponent on the other hand, did not took any unusual precautionary measures before stepping onto the weighing machine.

With both individuals passing the weight test, the pre-event formalities comes to a close, and now the in-ring battle awaits.

