Who’s Playing

Detroit @ Atlanta

Current Records: Detroit 2-3; Atlanta 1-5

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons will be playing at home against the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

Atlanta strolled past the Minnesota Vikings with points to spare this past Sunday, taking the game 40-23. Atlanta QB Matt Ryan was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 371 yards on 40 attempts.

Special teams collected 16 points for the Falcons. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Detroit and the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Detroit wrapped it up with a 34-16 victory on the road. Among those leading the charge for Detroit was RB D’Andre Swift, who rushed for two TDs and 116 yards on 14 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Swift has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Swift’s sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Atlanta going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought the Falcons up to 1-5 and the Lions to 2-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Atlanta is worst in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, with 18 on the season. Detroit has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the third most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 170.3 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.