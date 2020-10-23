Through 1 Quarter

The New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles are all tied up at 7. New York has been relying on WR Golden Tate, who has caught one pass for one TD and 39 yards, and QB Daniel Jones, who has passed for one TD and 39 yards on two attempts.

The Giants have yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We’ll see if they can pull it off.

Who’s Playing

New York @ Philadelphia

Current Records: New York 1-5; Philadelphia 1-4-1

What to Know

The New York Giants are 1-7 against the Philadelphia Eagles since November of 2016, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Giants and Philadelphia will face off in an NFC East battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. New York should still be riding high after a victory, while Philadelphia will be looking to right the ship.

This past Sunday, New York won a game that couldn’t have been any closer, slipping by the Washington Football Team 20-19. New York QB Daniel Jones earned his paycheck as he passed for one TD and 112 yards on 19 attempts in addition to picking up 74 yards on the ground. Jones ended up with a passer rating of 119.50.

Philadelphia lost a heartbreaker to the Baltimore Ravens when they met in December of 2016, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Sunday. It was close but no cigar for the Eagles as they fell 30-28 to Baltimore. The losing side was boosted by QB Carson Wentz, who passed for two TDs and 197 yards on 39 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 49 yards.

The Giants are expected to lose this next one by 5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

New York’s win brought them up to 1-5 while Philadelphia’s loss pulled them down to 1-4-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York is worst in the NFL in overall offensive touchdowns, with only three on the season. The Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest yards per game in the league, having accrued only 319 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $108.00

Odds

The Eagles are a 5-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia have won nine out of their last ten games against New York.

Dec 29, 2019 – Philadelphia 34 vs. New York 17

Dec 09, 2019 – Philadelphia 23 vs. New York 17

Nov 25, 2018 – Philadelphia 25 vs. New York 22

Oct 11, 2018 – Philadelphia 34 vs. New York 13

Dec 17, 2017 – Philadelphia 34 vs. New York 29

Sep 24, 2017 – Philadelphia 27 vs. New York 24

Dec 22, 2016 – Philadelphia 24 vs. New York 19

Nov 06, 2016 – New York 28 vs. Philadelphia 23

Jan 03, 2016 – Philadelphia 35 vs. New York 30

Oct 19, 2015 – Philadelphia 27 vs. New York 7

